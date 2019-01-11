8 teams compete in national Murderball tournament held in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Eight teams will be competing this weekend in a national Murderball tournament.

The Brooks Adaptive Sports and Recreation Program is hosting the 12th annual Brooks Rehabilitation Southern Slam Quad Rugby -- also know as Murderball -- Tournament at the Jacksonville Ice and Sportsplex.

Quad rugby is a full-contact wheelchair sport that is played with a volleyball on a modified basketball court by players with a physical disability affecting all four limbs, organizers said. Quad rugby was originally known as Murderball because of its aggressive nature. Organizers said the sport was developed in Canada and is now an official Paralympic sport played internationally, with 45 teams in the U.S. alone.

Among the eight teams taking part in this weekend's tournament is Jacksonville's own Brooks Bandits.

"I met guys who had given up on life before they found the sport," said Ronnie Adams, co-captain of the Bandits. "Then you're around other guys who have less function then you and they're able to get through the day with no help -- kind of opens up your eyes a little bit . You talk to people to figure out how they get through their days."

The tournament takes place Friday through Sunday:

Friday: Games from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

Saturday: Games from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brooks Bandits Fan Day Game is at 10 a.m. Saturday. The first 50 people to go to Fan Day Table will receive a free T-shirt.

Sunday: Playoff games from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers said admission is free. The Jacksonville Ice and Sportsplex is located at 3605 Philips Highway.

