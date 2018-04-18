87-year-old blood donor reaches 100-gallon milestone

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - An 87-year-old retired East Palatka resident reached a life-giving milestone Wednesday with a blood donation that sent him over the 100-gallon mark for his lifetime of donations.

Tony Frisco started donating blood when he was a teenager and he hasn’t stop since, One Blood officials said Wednesday in announcing the special milestone.

Frisco continued donating throughout his service in the Navy and his career working at Tampa Electric for 38 years.

Frisco donated his 100th gallon of blood Wednesday at the OneBlood St. Augustine Donor Center.

Tony and his wife of 67 years, Jane, are both blood donors, but Tony gives blood more frequently in a process that removes platelets from his blood stream that are transfused into a patient within five days. Platelet donations are used for a host of medical procedures, including cancer treatment.

Platelet donations are in constant need in Florida hospitals 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Learn more about the vital importance of platelet donations and how you can Target Your Type by clicking HERE.

Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. A photo ID is required.

To learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type visit oneblood.org or call 1-888-9DONATE (1-888-936-6283).

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.