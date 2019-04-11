97-year-old school crossing guard retires after 27 years

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - After serving as a crossing guard for William D. Moseley Elementary School for the past 27 years, Flo Garris is leaving her post at the Silver Lake Drive area and the school celebrated her with a farewell party for her hard work and dedication.

At 97 years old, Ms. Flo decided it was time to hang up her stop sign. She is beloved by students, teachers, faculty, parents and deputies who joined in the party.

"This isn't really a retirement," Putnam County sheriff DeLoach said. "We're just putting her on inactive status, in case she decides to come back."

As part of the party students designed their own sugar cookies. Ms. Flo made a stop sign on her cookie and DeLoach created a star.

"There isn't enough room to say all the nice things we want to say about Ms. Flo, but we will miss her and no one will ever be able to fill her shoes," DeLoach said.

