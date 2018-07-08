Jacksonville store replaces stolen sports equipment at Grand Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville retailer has stepped up to help a Northside park after thieves broke into a storage shed and stole thousands of dollars worth of sports equipment.

The Grand Park Athletic Association received $1,500 in gift cards from Academy Sports a couple days after News4Jax reported the story.

A manager at the Academy Sports contacted our news department to ask how he could help the Grand Park Athletic Association and its football coaches early last week.

Someone broke into storage units and stole football pads, helmets and more but now the team has gotten it all back.

"It’s kind of close to home. They had everything stolen. I’m just imagining if my kid didn’t have any sports, you know how it’ll be. They definitely need their sports," said Joe Polce, manager of Academy Sports.

Helmets, blocking dummies and shoulder pads were taken from the storage unit. The thief also stole cooking equipment from the concession stand.

"When people came and took from them, that was a big hurt on us and the kids as well." said Tanika Byrd with the Grand Park Athletic Association.

Academy Sports donated $1,500 worth of gift cards along with a deep fryer and flat griddle.

The players said they couldn’t be more thankful for the support.

"I feel like it’s just going to make us look raw. We’ll look nicer," said football player Brokington Louis.

While the donation is a major step in the right direction for the park, the president said they need more support.

Football season begins Aug. 1.

If you’d like to make a donation to the Grand Park Athletic Association, call President Ronnie Myrick at 904-258-6298.

