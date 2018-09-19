After big win, Jaguars give back to community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a big win against the New England Patriots, the Jacksonville Jaguars gave back to the community.

The team joined with Feeding Northeast Florida to host a mobile food pantry on Tuesday at Tiger Academy in Northwest Jacksonville.

They helped give out food to students and their families so they can make full, balanced meals.

Jaguars cornerback No. 23 Tyler Patmon talked about what it means to serve.

"No. 1, that we care, we're not just football players (who are) playing football and not thinking about the community. We want to give back, and we want to show them we appreciate their support," Patmon said. "Also, and for the kids and all the people around, we want to show them that anything is possible. A lot of us came up in communities just like this so we want to show them that with hard work and dedication, you can be exactly where we are too."

The group estimates about 200 families were provided with fresh food and other home essentials.

