Amelia Island woman celebrates 107th birthday

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. - A woman from Amelia Island celebrated her 107th birthday on Tuesday surrounded by family and friends.

Eleanore Simon may be more than a century old, but that doesn't stop her from living an active and fulfilling life.

Her family tells News4Jax she does water aerobics three to four times a week at the Amelia Island Plantation gym. She also loves going outdoors and zipping around on a golf cart.

Eleanore celebrated her birthday with cake and, of course, many well wishes.

