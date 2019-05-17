Anheuser-Busch gives contribution to Red Cross armed forces program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Anheuser-Busch expanded its partnership with the American Red Cross to continue helping military members, veterans and their families.

At an event Friday in downtown Jacksonville, Anheuser-Busch presented the American Red Cross with a special contribution to the Red Cross' Service to Armed Forces Giving Program -- the largest contribution to the program by a corporate partner to date.

The contribution will help the Red Cross innovate and develop new opportunities to meet the changing needs of members of the military, veterans and their families.

Friday's event included a speaking program at the Jacksonville Veteran's Memorial Wall followed by a lunch reception at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Military members, veterans and their families were among those who attended. Bill Bradley, vice president of community affairs for Anheuser-Busch, and Koby Langley, senior vice president of the Service to the Armed Forces at the American Red Cross, were also at the event.

