German shepherd rescued from culvert in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - An animal control and public works team on Tuesday rescued German shepherd from a deep culvert, the Atlantic Beach Police Department said.

Neighbors said the dog had been trapped for several days in the culvert behind Jackson Road, off of Mayport Road.

After the dog was rescued, it was discovered the German shepherd had a microchip, which revealed that her name is Elsa and she had been missing since December.

When the dog disappeared several months ago, she weighed 114 pounds. But she was down to 44 pounds on Tuesday.

Police said Elsa was taken to a veterinarian's office to be treated before being reunited with her owner and littermate later in the day.

