Area celebrities model cheap fashions for good cause

News4Jax's Melanie Lawson and her daughter, Layah, were among the celebrities who took to the runway Tuesday to model some special clothes for a good cause.

The clothes weren't special because they cost a lot. They are special because they came from Goodwill stores and anyone can buy them at a fraction of their original price.

Goodwill's Striving to Succeed luncheon at the Morocco Shrine Center featured models showing off spring fashions picked from the charity's stores. Host Nikki Kimbleton noted that most of the complete outfits the models wore cost between $10 and $25.

Mixed in with the celebrities in the fashion show were three Goodwill Achievers of the Year, graduates of job training programs who were assisted by the nonprofit. Their achievements were showcased for the 500 community leaders who turned out to support the cause.

