Atlantic Beach police support Special Olympics with Tip a Cop event

If you don't already have lunch or dinner plans Tuesday, consider heading out to Jumpin' Jax House of Food in Atlantic Beach to support Special Olympics Florida.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department will be participating in a Tip a Cop event at the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The restaurant is at 1021 Atlantic Blvd. in Atlantic Beach.

The event raises money for Special Olympics Florida by having officers assist with waiting tables as they collect donations from patrons.

The officers will also participate in next year's Torch Run in May, leading up to the annual State Summer Games at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex on May 15.

To learn more about Special Olympics Florida and the Torch Run, visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.