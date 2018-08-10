Back to School Bash at Jacksonville Zoo Friday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you'd like to take your kids for a last treat before the school bell rings for the new school year, you may want to head to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. The zoo is saying good-bye to summer with a Back to School Bash on Aug.10 from 6:30 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Animals will stay out on exhibit until 8:30 p.m. so guests can see them up close and have animal encounters as keepers give talks throughout the zoo.

Family-friendly entertainment featuring a DJ, giant bubbles and magicians will entertain with the Game Time Game Truck out on the Great Lawn while LED performers light up the night.

Food trucks will also be featured during the event as well as a cash bar for grown-ups.

Tickets are available online by pre-sale only. Members pay $7 for adults and $5 for children.

Non-member ticket prices are $14 for adults and $12 for kids. Click HERE to get tickets.

