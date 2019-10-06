Baker County leaders, community dance for charity

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - Local leaders and community members in Baker County showed off their dance skills for a good cause Saturday night.

"Dancing With Our Stars" raised money for The Arc North Florida, which helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

There were nine performances at the Baker County Fairgrounds.

Sheriff Scotty Rhoden and his wife, Tara Rhoden - danced to "Jailhouse Rock"

Superintendent Sherrie Raulerson with Jadie Fletcher, Gracie Brown and Emma Dietz - performance called "School's Out"

Assistant State Attorney Chuck Brannon and wife Lorelie Brannon - danced to "In The Mood"

Brad and Stacie Harvey - danced to "Can't Stop The Feeling"

Don and Christine Hicks - performance called "Smooth"

Joel and Bambi Barber with Gibson McDonald Furniture Store - danced to a "Grease" medley

Cyndi Ray of First Federal Bank and Lauren Cox - danced to "The Greatest Show"

Greg and Sarah Sheppard, owners of Crooked Rooster Brewery - performance called "Salsa Time"

Sammy and Marilyn Nipper - performance called "This Is For Michael"

All performers received awards for categories including best choreography, best dressed, Spirit of The Arc, amusement, crowd pleaser and team unity.

Brad and Stacie Harvey raised the most money for their performance.

Macclenny Mayor Mark Bryant and Lucas Cox were the Masters of Ceremonies.

The Arc North Florida has been providing advocacy and services for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities since 1981.

It serves Baker, Columbia, Suwannee and Lafayette counties.

Click here for more information on The Arc.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.