Bogey Creek Preserve looking for #TrashChallenge volunteers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - North Florida Land Trust is seeking volunteers to put the finishing touches on Bogey Creek Preserve before its grand opening in April 2019.

The non-profit, environmental protection organization is coordinating the local #TrashChallenge on Wednesday, March 27, with two shifts -- from 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers will be asked to help clear trails, mulch areas, clean up trash and other maintenance tasks.

NFTL recommends volunteers wear long pants and closed-toe shoes, as well as bring sunscreen, bug spray, snacks and water. Work gloves and other supplies will be provided.

Volunteers must be at least 12 years old, and those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The 75-acre Bogey Creek Preserve is NFLT’s first public park. The organization bought the property in 2017 and has been readying the land, located on Cedar Point Road near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve State Park, ever since.

If you are interested, register at https://www.nflt.org/calendarofevents/.

