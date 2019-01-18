Boy, 10, overcomes odds to win Putnam County Spelling Bee

PALATKA, Fla. - A 10-year-old elementary school student with autism was named the Putnam County Spelling Bee champion Friday afternoon.

Middleton-Burney fifth-grader Armand Kuykendall was one of 15 students who competed in the spelling bee at the Putnam County Commissioners' Board Room. Armand was named the winner after spelling “apricot” correctly.

Armand's mother, Rebecca Horn, said her son has dealt with many obstacles in his young life, including autism and ADHD. Horn said she and her husband adopted Armand when he was 3 years old after he was previously abandoned, malnourished and abused.

Despite his challenges, Armand is a straight-A student and attends speech therapy classes regularly, Horn said.

With Friday's victory, Armand will move on to the First Coast Spelling Bee on Feb. 19.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.