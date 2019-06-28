Boy Scout makes Positively Jax difference for animal rescues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At the age of 15, Jacob Davis has been through more than most kids his age because of medical challenges brought about because he was born prematurely.

But instead of focusing on his personal challenges, this young man focuses on making a "Positively Jax" difference for others.

Jacob, a Boy Scout, is working to earn his Eagle Scout award. He organized a very ambitious pet supply drive to help six local nonprofit rescue animal groups.

He raised $6,000 and managed to fulfill everything on their wish lists.

He raised the money by soliciting donations on social media, riding his bike and distributing flyers throughout the neighborhood, sending emails and writing letters.

He also asked local businesses to contribute.

This young man’s goal is to continue helping these animal rescue groups, helping get the funds to train the rescues as pet therapy animals and pay it forward.

The mission has personal relevance for Jacob. He said rescue animals were a big comfort to him during his frequent hospital stays.

But Jacob is quick to point out it’s not about him, it’s about helping others.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.