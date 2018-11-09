Boy Scouts, police collect cleaning supplies for Hurricane victims

PALATKA, Fla. - Boy Scout Troops 235 and 236 in Putnam County have partnered with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office to collect cleaning supplies for Hurricane Michael victims. The Scouts will be assembling the supplies into cleaning kits, and will join the Sheriff’s office on Nov. 16 to 18 to deliver them to victims.

Supplies needed include a 5-gallon bucket with a lid (if possible), Lysol wipes, bleach, bottles of dish soap, liquid household cleaners, liquid laundry detergent, sponges, washable cloth wipes, scouring pads, scrub brushes, clothespins and clotheslines, heavy duty trash bags and kitchen gloves. The Scouts will be assembling kits inside the 5-gallon buckets on Nov. 13 to easily deliver them to the victims.

Donations of the needed supplies can be dropped off at the following locations.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) at 130 Orie Griffin Blvd., Palatka, FL.

PCSO Central Office (at Mellon Elementary) at 301 Mellon Rd., Palatka, FL.

PCSO West Office (at Interlachen High School) at 126 CR 315, Interlachen, FL.

PCSO South Office (at Browning-Pearce Elementary) at 100 Marvick St., San Mateo, FL.

Palatka Police Department at 110 N. 11th St., Palatka, FL.

Beck Chevrolet at 1601 Reid St., Palatka, FL.

Beck Ford at 420 N. Palm Ave., Palatka, FL.

Beck Nissan at 252 US 17, Palatka, FL.

Beck Chrysler at 256 US 17, Palatka, FL.

The Scouts and volunteer leaders will join the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16 as they travel to areas hit by the storm to deliver the cleaning supply kits to Hurricane victims. The trip is being coordinated by the Florida Sheriff’s Association and the exact location of where the kits will be delivered will be determined closer to the departure date. The group plans to leave from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office in Palatka and will return on Sunday, Nov. 18.

