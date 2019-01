HAMPTON, Fla. - Brandon Plum was named the winner of the Bradford County Spelling Bee on Tuesday night after he correctly spelled the word "gaiters."

According to the boy's father, Brandon is autistic and has cystic fibrosis. Family members were there to root him on and ecstatic to watch as he took home the trophy.

Brandon is a 5th grade student at Hampton Elementary School.

