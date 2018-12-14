Bunnell man dies three days after traffic crash in Flagler County

BUNNELL, Fla. - A passenger, Eddie Collins, 62, injured in a one-car crash Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 1 has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said Gregory Williams, 43, was driving a 2003 Ford Ranger north on U.S. Highway 1 around 1:45 p.m. when he drove off onto a grass median, and then overcorrected. The vehicle overturned several times.

Williams suffered minor injuries but Collins was critically hurt. He died Thursday at Halifax Medical Center from injuries suffered in the crash, according to the FHP.

Troopers said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

