Burger King franchise owner helping others get healthy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fast food and fitness are two words you typically don’t see in the same sentence- let alone the same place.

On Saturday, a local fitness professional teamed up with Burger King for a unique event called BK The Fit Way. The event focused on educating people on how to improve their health through exercise and diet. It also showed participants that there are healthy options on Burger King’s menu- but the choice is up to you.

Local franchise owner Bill Thompson came face to face with a tough reality about two years ago.

“If I didn’t lose weight and change my lifestyle, I wouldn’t live much longer,” Thompson said.

He and his wife Annie teamed up with personal trainer, Mike Holmes to make a life-changing transformation.

“My wife over the last year and a half- she has lost 130 pounds and I have lost 70 pounds,” Thompson said. “Once I realized that I could not only eat healthy, but lose weight and have the options that anybody else could have at Burger King, I wanted the community to know about it.”

His favorite meal is a tender grill.

“I will cheat with a piece of cheese and one piece of bacon,” Thompson admitted.

Holmes said it’s humbling watching his clients inspiring others now to make healthy choices.

“They are just in this place where they want to spread this gospel of fitness. They want to get as many people involved and they are using their business to spread the word,” Holmes added.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.