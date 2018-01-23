Camden Strong: St. Marys police officer gives back after Irma

Presenation of check, gift cards and shirts on Jan. 16 at St. Marys Cit Council Meeting. Foreground (left to right):St. Marys Salvation Army Director Charlene Sears, Officer Nicole Magnani, Becky Kuitems (Designer of Camden Strong graphic. …

ST. MARYS, Ga. - After Hurricane Irma, a St. Marys police officer decided to give back to the community, raising money through the sale of "Camden Strong" T-Shirts and then donating the funds to the Salvation Army and the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.

Last week, Officer Nicole Magnani presented a check and gift cards, totaling about $2,671, to St. Marys Salvation Army Director Charlene Sears, who also accepted donations on the behalf of the Department of Family and Children Services.

After the storm in September, Magnani started the "Camden Strong," fundraiser and planned to donate the money for T-shirt sales to the local Salvation Army, the St. Marys Police Department said.

While selling the shirts, the Police Department said, Magnani learned most of the children taken into custody by the Department of Family and Children Services did not have enough clothing, so she started collecting additional donations so she could give children "Camden Strong" shirts.

In all, Magnani raised about $2,591, including five $100 gift cards from one donor and $80 from donations given during the Police Department's Walking Dead Premier event. She gave nine shirts to the Salvation Army and 31 to the Department of Family and Children Services.

