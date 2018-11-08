Can you hear the bells? Salvation Army red kettle campaign kicks off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign kicks off Thursday in Jacksonville with an 11 a.m. ceremony at Balis Park in San Marco.

The kettles will be outside grocery stores and at the Avenues Mall, always an early sign of the holiday season.

Whether you have a dollar or just a few spare coins to give, the money goes to those in need right in your own backyard, Salvation Army officials said.

For Lt. Dominic Blanford, the sound of bells ringing is more than the sound of a new season.

“It’s rewarding and what I mean by that -- knowing what we’re doing, the impact that’s being had on a lot of lives,” Blanford said.

Last year, the Salvation Army in Northeast Florida raised more than $180,000, and it all goes directly back into the community it serves.

Blanford said the money helps fund several of its programs, including the meals served to those in need every day.

“A small donation. It goes a long way,” Blanford said.

The red kettles will begin at the mall Thursday. On Nov. 17, they will start at Winn-Dixie and then after Thanksgiving they will begin at various Publix and Walmart stores.

Blanford said the need for volunteers this year is great. To get involved, go to https://salvationarmyflorida.org/jacksonville/ring-the-bell/.

