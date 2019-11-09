Carry Forward 5K in Jacksonville to honor veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Wounded Warrior Project says it's going to "Put the Mission in Motion" this Veterans Day weekend, and on Saturday, it plans on more than 2,000 people participating in its Carry Forward 5K in Jacksonville.

It's the second year for the run. Gabriel George and Laura Root are just two of the people who have been helped by Wounded Warrior Project. Both attended the 5K in 2018.

"I just hope that we can get more veterans involved in things like this," Root said.

People running in the 5K carry either a flag, a weight of up to 100 pounds or even another person

"The biggest part of participating, for me, is to see the look on other people's faces," George said. "Wearing the logo for Wounded Warrior Project is about carrying someone else forward."

George and Root also participate in adaptive sports supported by Wounded Warrior Project. Both were medically retired from their military service and have found recreation and purpose, and many have recovered their lives.

"It's a life source to me. It's staying active and staying involved with adaptive sports. It changed my life," George said. "I tell people all the time from three years ago, I was just sitting on the couch doing nothing and dealing with pain all the time with no outlook on the future."

George was injured in a motorcycle accident. Root has multiple sclerosis. Both have an inspiring story and want to see others like them thrive.

"Last year, I lost 12 friends to drug interactions and PTSD. There isn't a day that goes by that I'm not thinking of them," Root said. "I hope to engage as many people as possible that need these opportunities and hopefully make their lives better."

The Jacksonville Carry Forward 5K hopes to raise $200,000. It starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

