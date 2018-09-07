Centenarian celebrates 105th birthday in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE - A Jacksonville centenarian celebrated another birthday on Thursday.

Born in 1913, Mada Allen celebrated 105 years of life with her friends. Friends and staff at the Arbor Terrace assisted living facility threw her a party with live music, banners and cake.

One of her friends spoke about the special bond they've shared for 26 years.

"She was there when I needed her. She always came forward. She was good to family," said Dorothy Peterson, Allen's caregiver. "She was there when my husband passed, and I was there when her husband passed."

Allen is also a member of Kappa Delta sorority, which celebrated its 104th birthday last year.

"God (has) been mighty good to her," Peterson said. "Just look at her. She sure doesn't look like she's 105."

