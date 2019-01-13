Charity aims to raise awareness about homelessness in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former deputy with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office who made a name for himself in wrestling is now making a name for himself in charity.

Crashing the ring mat, slicing chop the chests and entertaining fervent fans are parts of the life of Elijah Burke, or "The Pope D'Angelo Dinero," as people know him in Fighting Evolution Wrestling.

Some people also got to know him Saturday morning as a tough man with a soft and kind heart.

"Burgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets this year. We provide them with clothing, anything that we can to help them," Burke said.

Burke's Love-Alive Charity, which is now in its seventh year, aims to raise awareness about homelessness in Jacksonville. For the first time, they're putting together a wrestling show for fundraising at Murray Hill Baptist Church.

"You are going to see individuals tonight who have wrestled at the highest level, so to speak, of professional wrestling," said Nehemiah Jefferson, vice president of Love-Alive Charity. "You're going to see Elijah Burke tonight, who has wrestled in WrestleMania."

Before his mission of giving back, Burke was a deputy with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He then went on to wrestle for WWE and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

"To have the top-quality athletes that we have here in Fighting Evolution Wrestling is something that you don't want to miss," Burke said. "Not to mention, the hometown boy myself, 'Pope' Elijah Burke, will be on the card."

Burke said he looks to continue supporting his cause. He welcomes volunteers and donations to help the charity.

