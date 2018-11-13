Chick-fil-A hands out free biscuits during log truck crash backup

Yulee, Fla. - A deadly crash caused major traffic delays on State Road 200 after a log truck driver overturned into a ditch on Tuesday, spilling logs onto the roadway.

However, Chick-fil-A in Yulee saw this as an opportunity to make someone's day.

As people waited in traffic, Chick-fil-A employees passed out free biscuits to those who may be running late.

FHP: Logging truck overturns into ditch, killing driver

News4Jax called the amazing people at Chick-fil-A who confirmed they went car door to car door with free food.

A photo sent to News4Jax showed the act of kindness.

