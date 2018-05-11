Children adopted into Jacksonville families ahead of Mother's Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Five children were adopted into Jacksonville families Friday, and some of their parents became mothers for the first time -- just two days ahead of Mother's Day.

It's an event Duval County Circuit Judge David Gooding holds each year in time for Mother's Day. While some parents were welcoming their first additional member to the family, others were expanding their troop and couldn't be happier.

One of the families adopting is the Lewis family. Kristen Lewis is the new mother of Grayson and Brooklyn, who they've been taking care of since February. Friday, they were thrilled to make it official.

"Grayson, he is just so sweet. He throws his arms up at you and hugs you -- he melts my heart," Lewis said. "And Brooklyn -- she has such a cute personality. She's the same age as our youngest daughter."

Judge Gooding said the reason he holds the event on the Friday before Mother's Day is so the celebration can last all weekend.

