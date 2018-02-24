Children battling cancer, survivors strut at Fashion Funds the Cure Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fashion show starring children who are battling cancer and cancer survivors was held Saturday at the St. Johns Town Center.

The children made their runway debut in the second annual Fashion Funds the Cure Jacksonville fashion show at the Town Center Dillard’s. The fashion show benefits the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Each child walking either has cancer or has conquered it and strutted their stuff down the catwalk with an area hero or celebrity.

News4Jax spoke with 13-year-old acute myeloid leukemia survivor Isabella Brinson. Her cancer has been in remission for almost a year and said she was mostly excited to get back to school.

“The thing I was longing for most in the hospital was seeing all my friends and school,” Isabella said. “I miss all the normalities. I could barely even go outside at the time. And now I'm in eighth grade, and seeing all my friends, and going back to school. I have a ton of homework and I'm glad that I'm back.”

Isabell said she wants to be a chef when she grows up, so she walked with a chef from V's Pizza in San Marco.

Other participants, such as 9-year-old Christian Bernal, are still fighting cancer. Christian is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia and has one more month of chemotherapy treatments ahead of him.

Christian said he dreams of being a doctor so he can one day help find a cure for cancer.

“I want to be a doctor because I want to help people,” Christian said. “(The doctors) were nice and calmed me down when I needed access to my port.”

Ten percent of all purchases from Dillard’s on Saturday, as well as proceeds from ticket sales, will go toward the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

