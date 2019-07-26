Christmas in July event to collect toys for children in hospitals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Ice and Sportsplex is keeping the spirit of Christmas alive this summer, collecting toys for Nemours and Wolfson Children’s Hospitals this Sunday.

Donations will be collected from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy will receive 50% off a public skating admission, which is $6 per person and includes skate rental.

“Jacksonville Ice is always happy to help children,” said Mark Scheff, General Manager. “Being hospitalized can be scary for anyone, and we hope that providing new toys to inpatient children will make their days a little brighter.”

Christmas in July is more than a toy drive. Family photos with Santa will be offered along with ugly sweater contest. Snowfall is also guaranteed at every public ice-skating session.

Jacksonville Ice and Sportsplex is located on the corner of I-95 and Emerson at 3605 Philips Highway.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.