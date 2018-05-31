City of Jacksonville to offer pets free spay, neuter services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Animal Care and Protective Services is providing free spay and neuter services for pets in select communities throughout the Jacksonville area.

Eligibility is based on pet criterion and geographic locations with high stray pet populations.



Eligibility requirements

Pet owners who live in the following zip codes: 32204, 32205, 32206, 32207, 32208, 32209, 32210, 32211, 32218, 32221, and 32244.

Proof of residency is required.



Pet requirements

Dogs must weigh 40+ pounds or be a breed that is expected to reach the minimum when full-grown.

Pet, feral, and outdoor cats of any weight

Limited to six animals per address​



Procedures are conducted by licensed professionals by appointment at First Coast No More Homeless Pets' Norwood location. Services are said to be for a limited time.

