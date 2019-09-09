Clara White Mission exceeds goal, donations keeps programs going

ModernCities.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thanks to generous donors in Northeast Florida, the Clara White Mission will be able to continue its mission of feeding the hungry and training the homeless to become self- sufficient.

The charity put out a call to action for the community to raise $425,000 by Aug. 30 to avoid reducing its feeding and training programs, and the community came through in a big way by raising $536,933.

The Clara White Mission now wants to thank its donors and celebrate the success at a celebration that will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

The Clara White Mission serves an estimated 400 meals every day, houses about 32 homeless veterans daily and provides 150 acres of fresh produce in food deserts in Jacksonville.

The Clara White Mission was founded by Dr. Eartha M. M. White whose compassion for humanity moved her to action. The Mission has existed for more than 100 years, dedicated to serving the needs of the less fortunate in our community. It is the Clara White Mission, and after more than a century of service, it remains devoted to the humanitarian goals pursued by its founder.

