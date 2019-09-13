Clara White Mission thanks donors, raises $537K in funds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Clara White Mission is thanking donors in the community who stepped up when the Jacksonville nonprofit was in a funding crunch.

The organization recognized donors Friday morning at Clara's at the Cathedral Cafe in Downtown Jacksonville. The Clara White Mission was working to raise $425,000 by Aug. 30.

It beat the mark, raising nearly $537,000.

Without the money, the Clara White Mission would have had to cut its vocational program from five days a week to three days a week.

"Our vocational program helps homeless veterans, ex-offenders and low income, and without that support, that program would have been ceased," said Ju'Coby Pittman, the CEO of the Clara White Mission. "Three days a week is not enough to make sure that the individuals receive the academics that they need."

If the vocational program was cut, there would be more than the students who would be affected. The students help prepare meals for the homeless, serving 400 to 500 people a day.



