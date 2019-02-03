Clay County deputies attend boy's 6th birthday party

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Clay County deputies made the day of a young boy on Saturday when they showed up in their patrol car to his 6th birthday party.

Brayden had invited the deputies to his party, as many other children also do every month, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Many times, deputies are unable to attend the parties because of calls for service, but they said when they get the opportunity, it's the highlight of their day.

That was the case for Deputies Mulvaney and Carter, who even bought Brayden a new LEGO set to make his 6th birthday.

After the party, the deputies thanked Brayden for the invitation, saying they were honored to have the right to have fun on his 6th birthday.

