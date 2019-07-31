Clay County Deputy Courtney Altstatt 'kicked cancer's butt'

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - About three weeks ago, she rang the bell after months of therapies and procedures. On Wednesday evening, a Clay County deputy who's been battling Stage 3 breast cancer made a big announcement.

"I kicked cancer's butt," Deputy Courtney Altstatt revealed. "I'm here to say that I am finally cancer-free."

She revealed the good news in a video posted to the Clay County Sheriff's Office's Twitter page.

Altstatt first got the diagnosis in October. She received a double mastectomy, and doctors had to remove more than 20 lymph nodes.

The surgery was successful, and the 27-year-old mother of four has received a lot of support from the community, and from her work family at the Sheriff's Office.

"It's been a really long journey," Altstatt said. "If it weren't for everybody, for all the encouraging words and, you know, prayers and love and support -- I'm telling you that was a big part."

Altstatt is continuing her work as a detention deputy at the jail.

#CortneyCan

It has been a long journey for CCSO Deputy Cortney Altstatt since she was diagnosed with breast cancer. On Tuesday she got some news. #CCSOFL #CortneyCan pic.twitter.com/oA6oyYaSAX — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) July 31, 2019

