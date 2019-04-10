Clay County deputy diagnosed with cancer battles disease head-on

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Deputy Courtney Altsatt was told six months ago she has stage 3 breast cancer, and she's chosen to battle the disease head-on.

Altstatt has an amazing attitude as she fights the disease, which she discovered herself in October. Doctors then told her it had spread to the lymph nodes under one arm.

"It's been a crazy adventure," she said. "Whenever we caught it, it was a good thing because it was starting to spread down."

At 27 years old, this mother of four has plenty worth fighting for, and support comes from her home and her work family at the Clay County Sheriff's Office. It's made it possible for her to continue her work as a detention deputy at the jail.

"They're like a second family to me," she said.

As an added bonus, her husband also works at the Sheriff's Office, where Altstatt finds refuge during the toughest rounds of her fight.

"That's why I like coming to work. My mind was totally off the cancer," she said. "That was the best part."

Altstatt said she finished chemotherapy treatments three weeks ago. She expecting surgery in April, followed by radiation treatments. Doctors say things are going well.

