Clay County teacher, employee of the year finalists announced

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Superintendent Addison Davis on Friday announced the five finalists for Clay County’s 2020 Teacher of the Year and 2019 School-Related Employee of the Year.

“Congratulations to all finalists for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to our students and our community. I am excited to recognize and honor this year’s winners at our upcoming event along with celebrating the efforts and accomplishments of all Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year nominees,” Davis said in a news release.

The Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year winners will be announced at a ceremony the night of Jan. 31 at the Thrasher-Horne Center at St. Johns River State College.

Below are the five finalists for each category:

2020 Teacher of the Year

School Nominee Position Lake Asbury Junior High Evan Gould Chorus and drama Orange Park Junior High Cynthia Leporati Language arts Ridgeview High Jessica Moreland Autism spectrum disorders Clay Virtual Academy Billie Jean Peeples Family and consumer science RideOut Elementary Elizabeth Toney Fifth grade



2019 School-Related Employee of the Year

School Nominee Position Discovery Oaks Elementary Roger Anderson Head custodian Lakeside Junior High Elizabeth Aflleje Media technology assistant Ridgeview High Trentin Davis ESE assistant Orange Park Elementary Deborah Lineberry Student records secretary W.E. Cherry Elementary Ariel Washington ESE assistant

