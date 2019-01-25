Clay County teacher, employee of the year finalists announced

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Superintendent Addison Davis on Friday announced the five finalists for Clay County’s 2020 Teacher of the Year and 2019 School-Related Employee of the Year.
“Congratulations to all finalists for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to our students and our community. I am excited to recognize and honor this year’s winners at our upcoming event along with celebrating the efforts and accomplishments of all Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year nominees,” Davis said in a news release.
The Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year winners will be announced at a ceremony the night of Jan. 31 at the Thrasher-Horne Center at St. Johns River State College.
Below are the five finalists for each category:
2020 Teacher of the Year
|School
|Nominee
|Position
|
Lake Asbury Junior High
|
Evan Gould
|
Chorus and drama
|
Orange Park Junior High
|
Cynthia Leporati
|
Language arts
|
Ridgeview High
|
Jessica Moreland
|
Autism spectrum disorders
|
Clay Virtual Academy
|
Billie Jean Peeples
|
Family and consumer science
|
RideOut Elementary
|
Elizabeth Toney
|
Fifth grade
2019 School-Related Employee of the Year
|School
|Nominee
|Position
|
Discovery Oaks Elementary
|
Roger Anderson
|
Head custodian
|
Lakeside Junior High
|
Elizabeth Aflleje
|
Media technology assistant
|
Ridgeview High
|
Trentin Davis
|
ESE assistant
|
Orange Park Elementary
|
Deborah Lineberry
|
Student records secretary
|
W.E. Cherry Elementary
|
Ariel Washington
|
ESE assistant
