Clay County teacher, employee of the year finalists announced

Winners to be named during Jan. 31 ceremony

By Colette DuChanois - Web producer

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Superintendent Addison Davis on Friday announced the five finalists for Clay County’s 2020 Teacher of the Year and 2019 School-Related Employee of the Year. 

“Congratulations to all finalists for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to our students and our community. I am excited to recognize and honor this year’s winners at our upcoming event along with celebrating the efforts and accomplishments of all Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year nominees,” Davis said in a news release.

The Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year winners will be announced at a ceremony the night of Jan. 31 at the Thrasher-Horne Center at St. Johns River State College. 

Below are the five finalists for each category:

2020 Teacher of the Year

School Nominee Position

Lake Asbury Junior High

Evan Gould

Chorus and drama

Orange Park Junior High

Cynthia Leporati

Language arts

Ridgeview High

Jessica Moreland

Autism spectrum disorders

Clay Virtual Academy

Billie Jean Peeples

Family and consumer science

RideOut Elementary

Elizabeth Toney

Fifth grade


2019 School-Related Employee of the Year

School Nominee Position

Discovery Oaks Elementary 

Roger Anderson

Head custodian

Lakeside Junior High

Elizabeth Aflleje

Media technology assistant

Ridgeview High

Trentin Davis

ESE assistant

Orange Park Elementary

Deborah Lineberry

Student records secretary

W.E. Cherry Elementary

Ariel Washington

ESE assistant

