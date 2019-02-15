Coca-Cola Florida donates laptops to group of students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Coca-Cola Beverages Florida on Thursday donated 13 laptops to I’m A Star Foundation in honor of Black History Month.

A group of nearly 20 I'm A Star students received the laptops and took a tour of the facility on Huron Street in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville's Westside.

Coke Florida’s Chairman and CEO Troy Taylor said they chose I’m A Star Foundation among statewide community partners that “are developing the next generation of great leaders who will ultimately make a difference in the world.”

I'm A Star Foundation Executive Director Betty Seabrook Burney said the students will use the laptops for research, including for an upcoming project with John Hopkins University.

"We'll be working with the Southeastern United States, putting on a childhood obesity summit," she said.

Before receiving the laptops, the students had been using their cellphones to gather information supporting their initiatives to end childhood obesity and student homelessness.

Coke Florida also partnered with Family Dollar. This month, Family Dollar customers can help make a difference by purchasing any six-pack 500 ml or six-pack 7.5 oz mini-cans of Coca-Cola products. Purchases will help local stores qualify to receive new laptops to donate to local Boys & Girls Clubs organizations in their communities.

I’m A Star Foundation is a volunteer program that transforms middle and high school students into the next generation of leaders. An acronym for “Smart, Talented And Resilient” students, the foundation draws kids ages 13-18 from schools across Duval County. Students meet on weekends to work together on solutions to problems affecting their peers.

