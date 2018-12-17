Company's 'Every Shingle Heart' campaign helps pastor, others

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 81-year-old pastor who endured tragedy this year has a much-needed new roof just in time for Christmas thanks to a Jacksonville-based company.

Pastor Glenn Rodgers was one of three recipients of new roofs courtesy of Reliant Roofing's annual “Every Shingle Heart” campaign. Rodgers was nominated by a family member.

The Jacksonville pastor lost his wife and granddaughter this year and now cares for his granddaughter's two young girls.

“I lost half of my heart. This year would have been 62 years we’ve been married,” Rodgers said of his wife's passing, adding that caring for his 6- and 8-year-old great-granddaughters is “a challenge, but it's worth it.”

On top of his tragedy and challenges, the most recent hurricanes took a toll on Rodgers' roof, and he couldn't afford the necessary repairs.

“I had to patch and cover and everything else,” he explained.

But Rodgers was selected as a recipient of the Every Shingle Heart campaign, and Reliant Roofing has replaced his roof for free.

“The gentleman said, 'You got a new roof.' And believe me I almost fell out of my chair,” Rodgers said. “Good news after bad news comes through like a shining light.”

“I know he's going to be missing his wife this holiday season, so having a home that’s warm that doesn’t have any leaks in it and having a roof over their head, that’s what we want to give to him,” said Adrienne Menzies, director of public relations for Reliant Roofing.

Rodgers isn't the only one getting a new roof. Reliant Roofing chose two other recipients, including an organization, and even did a food drive for roof recipient Samaritan Food Bank in Macclenny.

The food bank's roof was completed Nov. 17.

“We were privileged to learn the stories of many families this year and it has weighed heavily on us as we tried to pick just three to help," Reliant Roofing president Cameron Shouppe said. "Our ultimate goal with Every Shingle Heart was to bring our community together and help as many people as possible. With this in mind, we have chosen to select a local organization as the third recipient of our 2018 Every Shingle Heart Initiative.”

This is the first year that company has included a nonprofit in its Every Shingle Heart Initiative. Earlier this year, Reliant Roofing announced in a surprise ceremony their selection of two local families to receive new roofs, including Rodgers. The roofs were replaced Monday.

The recipients were overwhelmed with gratitude.

“That’s what I got from them -- they gave me their heart,” Rodgers said.

Reliant Roofing will continue the Every Shingle Heart campaign next year and start taking nominations in April. For more information, go to https://reliantroofing.com/everyshingleheart/.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.