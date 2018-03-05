Cops join game of basketball after possible noise complaint

CLAY COUNTY - Some Clay County Sheriff's deputies are getting some positive attention after a Facebook post showed them joining in on a game of pickup basketball after they answered a possible noise complaint.

Sydney Brunetti captured the moment, which apparently happened Saturday night, and wrote that she is happy to see the boys outside instead of getting into trouble elsewhere.

"Be happy they’re playing and not out stealing because so much of today’s generation think drugs, stealing and sex is the cool thing to do. Let kids be kids. Stop complaining about nothing," she wrote.

One woman even recognizes one of the deputies as her son!

