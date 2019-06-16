British-inspired pub opens in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new craft beer pub opened in San Marco on Saturday. The Posting House, on 2018 Hendricks Avenue, specializes in English bitters and porters.

Stu and Jude Green relocated from England and have lived in San Marco for five years. They said they wanted to open the spot up for the community, but they are first timers when it comes to the bar scene. According to the Jacksonville Daily Record, Stu is a tech entreprenuer and Jude is an interior designer.

Riley Leuthold, the general manager, said, "It's been great seeing how popular the English bitters have been." Riley has been in the service industry for 10 years and grew up in San Marco. He said he is having fun with his new friends Stu and Jude.

During the grand opening event Old Time Carriage Co. offered horse and buggy rides, a popular activity for visitors to San Marco. There were raffles and a giveaway for free drink vouchers and merchandise.



The Posting House will be open:

2 - 10 p.m Tuesday - Thursday,

2 p.m - midnight Friday - Saturday

2 - 10 p.m Sunday

It is closed Monday.

A rotating list of wines, American craft beers, English bitters and porters will be on the menu.



