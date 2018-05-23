Couple married at UF Health Proton Therapy Institute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A couple were the first to be married at the UF Health Proton Therapy Institute in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

David Leek and Bobbie Godden came to Jacksonville from England with their two children for Leek to receive treatment.

Leek had a spinal tumor for four years. He had it removed in January.

He began proton therapy this month to make sure all cancerous cells were gone.

So, two decided their wedding would be a celebration of life.

They're looking forward to the future after years of obstacles.

