CSX surprises children of military families with new bikes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some of the youngest members of the military community got a surprise Tuesday they won't soon forget.

In support of military families, CSX and Blue Star families surprised kids with new bicycles.

Emily Leeds is the wife of a Navy man and a mother of three children. She was keeping the surprise a secret for days.

"They have been haggling all day to know what the surprise was," Leeds said. "It's a great thing for them to have as an activity to do for the summer."

It was totally worth it given the reaction she got from her children. They plan on doing a lot of riding over the summer.

Bryan Tucker, CSX's communication director, has a special love for military families.

"Not only does it make me think about when I got my first bike, but being a military brat myself, I understand the sacrifices and the challenges that some of these families go through every day," Tucker said. "It's extra special for me."

There are more than 43 million members of the military community in the United States. According to Blue Star Families' survey, 48% of military families do not feel like they're part of the civilian communities. Tuesday's surprise makes the connection stronger.

The partnership to surprise the families was launched at CSX's Jacksonville office. It plans on expanding the program to other offices around the country.

