Culhane's Irish Pub hosts auction, fundraiser for foster children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sports fans on Tuesday night got to meet some big-name players who call Jacksonville home, plus bid on some memorabilia all to help foster children.

Items from football jerseys to gifts baskets and getaways were up for auction at Culhane's Irish Pub on the Southside. Proceeds fund the non profit "Foster Closet," which Tammy McGuire, the organization's founder, said helps about 800 foster children and their families by providing clothing and other necessities.

"(You) can't put a price on a kid, so every item goes straight to kids we serve in the foster care community," McGuire said.

Radio host and former Jaguar Leon Searcy, as well as Jacksonville native Daniel Murphy of the Colorado Rockies both attended the event and had items up for auction.

"Any time there's anything that's gonna help the kids, I'm all for it," Searcy said.

