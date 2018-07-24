Florida deputies make 5-year-old's summer dream a reality

NASSAU COUNTY - Five-year-old Elaina crossed off the last item on her summer bucket list after she spent the day with deputies from the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Elaina has a huge heart for police officers and received the visit of a lifetime.

Deputies showed up and gave Elaina a tour of the police cruiser, lights and all. They drank Kool-Aid from her stand and gave her stickers and toys.

"It really was so incredible. Elaina is still on cloud nine..." Elaina's mother said.

Click on the gallery below to view more photos.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.