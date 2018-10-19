Digital Bookmobile National Tour makes stop in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Digital Bookmobile National Tour is making a stop in Jacksonville this week, giving parents the perfect opportunity to show their children everything our local libraries have to offer.

After visiting the Southeast Regional Library Thursday, the 42-foot-long mobile library exhibit is on display at the West Branch Library on Chaffee Road from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Launched in 2008 by OverDrive, a digital distributing company, the mobile exhibit travels from coast to coast in the hopes of promoting reading through eBooks, audiobooks and personal devices.

The exhibit, which is open to the public and free of charge, is outfitted with interactive workstations, touchscreen activities and devices to sample titles. Library staff are on hand to answer questions, too.

Now, visitors can also learn how to borrow digital books for free. Those with valid library cards can check out content by visiting OverDrive’s website or downloading its newest reading app, Libby.

In addition, they’re welcome to visit the Gadget Gallery to sample devices, such as iPhones, iPads, Chromebooks and Kindles, and use them to browse the library’s digital service.

To learn more, just check out the organization’s website.

