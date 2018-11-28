Donate a toy on Thursday and help spread some holiday cheer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The holiday are just around the corner and chances are you've still got some Christmas shopping to do. And since it's the season of giving, you can help spread some holiday cheer.

Channel 4 and Ace Hardware are sponsoring a toy drive this week to collect gifts for The Children's Christmas Party of Jacksonville, a nonprofit organization that throws a big party for families every year.

All year long, companies and families donate money to help the nonprofit group buy toys in bulk. But with 7,000 children expected to attend the party, it's important to make sure there are enough toys.

That's where your generosity comes in.

On Thursday, we're collecting brand new, unwrapped toys for children up to 12 years old. Your donations can be dropped off at our station at 4 Broadcast Place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.

The Children's Christmas Party of Jacksonville will host its annual bash at the Prime Osborn Convention Center on Water Street at 9 a.m. Dec. 8, where toys will be given out to children in need.

There's no registration required for families who want to attend. Children can get three tickets that can be exchanged for toys -- and some tickets will be randomly stamped for a bicycle.

