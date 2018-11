Donate Shoeboxes of Love to help Jacksonville's homeless

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Share the holiday spirit by donating personal care items for homeless men and women in our community. During November, City Rescue Mission, Fields Auto Group Dealerships in Jacksonville and WJXT Channel 4 are collecting shoeboxes filled with hygiene items.

The Shoeboxes of Love project is for individuals or groups who want to make a boxed toiletry kit for a homeless person that comes to the emergency shelter at New Life Inn. Please remember that most of these people carry their possessions in a backpack and larger items become heavy.

Needed items are requested in these proportions:

70 percent of those who need assistance are men

28 percent are women

2 percent are children

Donors are asked to wrap the box with a blanket and indicate on each box whether it is for a man, a woman, or a child (boy or girl).

Contents of the boxes for men and women (travel size items): Blanket

Toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss (no mouthwash due to alcohol content)

Shampoo/conditioner (small size)

Deodorant

Large bath soap

Brush & Comb

Shaving cream-small size

Disposable razors

Tissues

Hand or body lotion-small size

Small Bible (NIV)

Mints

Socks Contents of boxes for children: Children’s body wash or soap

Children’s shampoo

Children’s toothbrush & toothpaste

Tissues

Body lotion

Small toy or book

Shoeboxes of Love may be dropped off at WJXT studios, 4 Broadcast Place; City Rescue Mission, 426 S. McDuff Ave.; or Fields Auto Group Dealerships in Jacksonville through Dec. 17.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.