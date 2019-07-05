Donate shoes to Kicks for the Kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kicks for the Kids gives new and ‘gently used’ shoes to students who may not have a shoes to wear to school.



Sadly, there are children in our community who are embarrassed to go to school because their shoes are falling apart or their shoes don’t fit anymore.



That’s why Kicks for the Kids was created.



You can help by donating shoes for a child in kindergarten through high school. We have a collection box at WJXT Channel 4, Fields Auto Group Dealerships, Jacksonville area Tire Outlets; Turner Pest Control; 121 Financial Credit Union Branches, 1st Place Sports, Meow and Barks Boutique, and 1 Foxy Lady Café. Last year 3,000 pairs of shoes were collected. We want to exceed that number this year!



Please donate new or ‘gently’ used shoes until July 31st . We’re collecting new shoes for younger children, but will accept ‘gently’ used shoes that kids can wear to school. Many of our older students would love to get a nice pair of sneakers that are in good condition. The shoe giveaway event will be Sunday, August 4th. First come, first served—no registration required. More details about the giveaway event will be announced soon.

Drop off locations for new or ‘gently’ used shoes:

WJXT Channel 4

4 Broadcast Place, 32207



Fields Auto Group Dealerships:

Fields Cadillac of Jacksonville

7999 Blanding Blvd. 32244

Lexus of Orange Park

7040 Blanding Blvd. 32244

Mercedes Benz Orange Park

7018 Blanding Blvd. 32244

Porsche Jacksonville

10100 Atlantic Blvd. 32225

Lexus of Jacksonville

10259 Atlantic Blvd. 32225

Mercedes Benz Jacksonville

10231 Atlantic Blvd. 32225

Land Rover Jaguar

11217 Atlantic Blvd. 32225

Cadillac St. Augustine

375 Outlet Mall Blvd. 32084

Tire Outlet:

1250 3rd Street North, 32250

10220 New Berlin Road, 32226

4854 San Juan Ave, 32210

10995 N Main St, 32218

11460 Beach Blvd, 32246

Turner Pest Control:

8400 Baymeadows Way, Ste. 12, 32256



121 Financial Credit Union Branches

https://www.121fcu.org/locations/

1st Place Sports

http://1stplacesports.com/storelocations/

Meow and Barks Boutique

1537 San Marco Blvd., 32207

1 Foxy Lady Café

1837 N. Pearl St., 32206

