Donate shoes to Kicks for the Kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kicks for the Kids gives new and ‘gently used’ shoes to students who may not have a shoes to wear to school.
Sadly, there are children in our community who are embarrassed to go to school because their shoes are falling apart or their shoes don’t fit anymore.
That’s why Kicks for the Kids was created.
You can help by donating shoes for a child in kindergarten through high school. We have a collection box at WJXT Channel 4, Fields Auto Group Dealerships, Jacksonville area Tire Outlets; Turner Pest Control; 121 Financial Credit Union Branches, 1st Place Sports, Meow and Barks Boutique, and 1 Foxy Lady Café. Last year 3,000 pairs of shoes were collected. We want to exceed that number this year!
Please donate new or ‘gently’ used shoes until July 31st . We’re collecting new shoes for younger children, but will accept ‘gently’ used shoes that kids can wear to school. Many of our older students would love to get a nice pair of sneakers that are in good condition. The shoe giveaway event will be Sunday, August 4th. First come, first served—no registration required. More details about the giveaway event will be announced soon.
Drop off locations for new or ‘gently’ used shoes:
WJXT Channel 4
4 Broadcast Place, 32207
Fields Auto Group Dealerships:
Fields Cadillac of Jacksonville
7999 Blanding Blvd. 32244
Lexus of Orange Park
7040 Blanding Blvd. 32244
Mercedes Benz Orange Park
7018 Blanding Blvd. 32244
Porsche Jacksonville
10100 Atlantic Blvd. 32225
Lexus of Jacksonville
10259 Atlantic Blvd. 32225
Mercedes Benz Jacksonville
10231 Atlantic Blvd. 32225
Land Rover Jaguar
11217 Atlantic Blvd. 32225
Cadillac St. Augustine
375 Outlet Mall Blvd. 32084
Tire Outlet:
1250 3rd Street North, 32250
10220 New Berlin Road, 32226
4854 San Juan Ave, 32210
10995 N Main St, 32218
11460 Beach Blvd, 32246
Turner Pest Control:
8400 Baymeadows Way, Ste. 12, 32256
121 Financial Credit Union Branches
https://www.121fcu.org/locations/
1st Place Sports
http://1stplacesports.com/storelocations/
Meow and Barks Boutique
1537 San Marco Blvd., 32207
1 Foxy Lady Café
1837 N. Pearl St., 32206
