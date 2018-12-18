Dozens of Jacksonville children get new bikes thanks to donor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - How fun it is to watch a child receive a gift they've wanted during the holidays, and how much better it is when it's one they were never expecting.

The annual tradition for the Harvey Bernhardt Foundation celebrates random acts of kindness. At the Museum of Science and History on Monday night, 50 kids got new bikes and helmets thanks to an anonymous donor.

"Hopefully this is making that great impact that's going to really help (a) child and even more importantly help their family," said Wes Bernhardt with the Harvey Bernhardt Foundation.

All of the children were with the Police Athletic League and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida.

