Dozens of veterans ride together during Soldier Ride

MAYPORT, Fla. - Dozens of veterans rode together Friday in Jacksonville during Soldier Ride.

This marks the second year the event was held at Naval Station Mayport.

Injured veterans returned to the Jacksonville area to "ride as one" during Soldier Ride. It is a multiday bicycling program that pushes warriors physically and mentally and empowers their paths to recovery.

"Just getting to be able to come out with all of the other veterans and learn their stories and their histories, and realize we are all a part of the same military still," Corcynthia Williams said. "We all volunteer to serve, and just to have that camaraderie once again from veterans all over the country. It's just really empowering and encouraging."

The Wounded Warrior Project created Soldier Ride and underwrites the expenses.

