"Dream Big" artist completes community pride mural

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Renewed Community Initiatives unveiled the "Dream Big" mural Saturday on Soutel Road as part of its "re-see a community" mission. They chose artist and educator Gina Franco to complete the piece. She spent 4 days sketching, priming and painting it.

The mural is the first of its kind for the Harbor View community on Jacksonville's northside. Franco was awarded the commission a month ago. The goal was to bring art to the neighborhood. Renewed Community Initiatives seeks to rejuvenate and improve the self-esteem of communities through public art.

"I don’t believe that there are bad neighborhoods and everyone deserves art, we had such a positive experience from the community," says Franco.

Mr. K's Barbeque and Seafood donated the wall for the mural. Mr. K and his son run the restaurant that has been a northside favorite for more than 35 years. You can enjoy delicious seafood dinners and inspiring art all in one spot. Visitors immediately began stopping by to see Franco's finished work located at 4906 Soutel Drive.

Franco worked from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. over the span of 4 days to complete the mural. The theme and title of the mural was "Dream Big." It featured a young girl dreaming about her future. Franco collaborated on the piece with Renewed Community Initiatives Director and Founder Tracie Thornton.

"The mural has really transformed that space that has been neglected and I think we have really made an impact with it," says Franco.

Thornton believes "all communities have what they need to ensure positive change: its residents." You can donate to projects like "Dream Big" by visiting their website.

Franco will returned to North Carolina after the unveiling. 2018 has been busy for her. She installed more than 10 public art murals. Franco is a self-taught artist, and was recently rewarded public art commissions for the Atlanta Beltline, Raleigh, NC and Denver, Colorado.

